1116 Union Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony cats allowed garage coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedrooms House for Rent - 1116 E Union Ave is a house in Fullerton, CA 92831. This 1,238 square foot house sits on a 6,818 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Central Ac, laundry room, covered patio, with 2 car garage.This property was built in 1952 Nearby schools include Raymond Elementary School, Acacia Elementary School and St Juliana Falconieri School. The closest grocery stores are Mari's Nutrition, Al's Market #4 and Busan Flshcakes Food. Nearby coffee shops include Coffee Tin Records, JHIUITG and Monkey Business Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Flame Broiler, Little Caesars Pizza and Tokyo Kitchen. 1116 E Union Ave is near Byerrum Park, Acacia Park and Hillcrest Park. This address can also be written as 1116 East Union Avenue, Fullerton, California 92831.



(RLNE4262297)