Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1116 Union Ave

1116 East Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1116 East Union Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedrooms House for Rent - 1116 E Union Ave is a house in Fullerton, CA 92831. This 1,238 square foot house sits on a 6,818 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Central Ac, laundry room, covered patio, with 2 car garage.This property was built in 1952 Nearby schools include Raymond Elementary School, Acacia Elementary School and St Juliana Falconieri School. The closest grocery stores are Mari's Nutrition, Al's Market #4 and Busan Flshcakes Food. Nearby coffee shops include Coffee Tin Records, JHIUITG and Monkey Business Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Flame Broiler, Little Caesars Pizza and Tokyo Kitchen. 1116 E Union Ave is near Byerrum Park, Acacia Park and Hillcrest Park. This address can also be written as 1116 East Union Avenue, Fullerton, California 92831.

(RLNE4262297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Union Ave have any available units?
1116 Union Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Union Ave have?
Some of 1116 Union Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Union Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Union Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Union Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Union Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Union Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Union Ave offers parking.
Does 1116 Union Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Union Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Union Ave have a pool?
No, 1116 Union Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Union Ave have accessible units?
No, 1116 Union Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Union Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Union Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

