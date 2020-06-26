Rent Calculator
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:55 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1017 Northampton Way
1017 Northampton Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1017 Northampton Way, Fullerton, CA 92833
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1017 Northampton Way have any available units?
1017 Northampton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 1017 Northampton Way currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Northampton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Northampton Way pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Northampton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 1017 Northampton Way offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Northampton Way offers parking.
Does 1017 Northampton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Northampton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Northampton Way have a pool?
No, 1017 Northampton Way does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Northampton Way have accessible units?
No, 1017 Northampton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Northampton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Northampton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Northampton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 Northampton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
