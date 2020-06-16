OPEN MONDAY SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT
This Apartment Features:
GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious Walk-in Closets *Vaulted Ceilings in Upstairs Homes *Washer and Dryer connections *Community amenities include: *washer and dryer hook ups *on site laundry facility *tennis courts *breathtaking landscapes *full appliances included *maintenance on site *gated community *pet friendly
(RLNE5326216)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments have any available units?
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments has 4 units available starting at $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments have?
Some of Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments does offer parking.
Does Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
