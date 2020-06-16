All apartments in Fresno
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments

5122 East Olive Avenue · (559) 251-4554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA 93727

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5122 E Olive avenue · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom · Avail. now

$909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bathroom!! · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
OPEN MONDAY SATURDAY 8-5pm
APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT

This Apartment Features:

GATED COMMUNITY
*Air Conditioning
*Cable Ready
*Central Air and Heating
*Dishwasher
*Fully-equipped Kitchens
*Private Balcony or Patio
*Refrigerator
*Spacious Walk-in Closets
*Vaulted Ceilings in Upstairs Homes
*Washer and Dryer connections
*Community amenities include:
*washer and dryer hook ups
*on site laundry facility
*tennis courts
*breathtaking landscapes
*full appliances included
*maintenance on site
*gated community
*pet friendly

(RLNE5326216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments have any available units?
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments has 4 units available starting at $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments have?
Some of Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments does offer parking.
Does Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
