All apartments in Fresno
Find more places like 725 E. Moss Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fresno, CA
/
725 E. Moss Creek Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

725 E. Moss Creek Lane

725 East Moss Creek Lane · (559) 435-8266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fresno
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

725 East Moss Creek Lane, Fresno, CA 93730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 725 E. Moss Creek Lane · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Executive style home at Woodward Lake, recent remodel with many many modern updates. - Well appointed updates include a remodeled kitchen with new stainless appliances + custom counter tops, remodeled bathrooms, all new interior paint, all new upgraded floor coverings, new exterior paint, new windows, new HVAC system & upgraded landscape components all on a large lot. This home includes monthly yard service, pest control service and HOA dues. Don't miss out on this wonderful home.

(RLNE5889411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 E. Moss Creek Lane have any available units?
725 E. Moss Creek Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 E. Moss Creek Lane have?
Some of 725 E. Moss Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 E. Moss Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
725 E. Moss Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 E. Moss Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 E. Moss Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 725 E. Moss Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 725 E. Moss Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 725 E. Moss Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 E. Moss Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 E. Moss Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 725 E. Moss Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 725 E. Moss Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 725 E. Moss Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 725 E. Moss Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 E. Moss Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 725 E. Moss Creek Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Enclave
3274 W Ashlan Ave
Fresno, CA 93722
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr
Fresno, CA 93720
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93710
Brio on Broadway
1636 Broadway
Fresno, CA 93721
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St
Fresno, CA 93710
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St
Fresno, CA 93720

Similar Pages

Fresno 2 BedroomsFresno Apartments with Balconies
Fresno Apartments with GaragesFresno Apartments with Parking
Fresno Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Merced, CAHanford, CA
Visalia, CAReedley, CA
Clovis, CATulare, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fig Garden Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity