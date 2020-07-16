Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fresno, CA
/
5933 E. Ramona Ave.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5933 E. Ramona Ave.
5933 East Ramona Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5933 East Ramona Avenue, Fresno, CA 93727
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
APPLY NOW!!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com
Lease term: 12 months
Pet rent: $35/m
Pet deposit: None
Breed restrictions: None
*Showing/Tour for this home will be for the approved applicant(s) before lease signing.
(RLNE3743570)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5933 E. Ramona Ave. have any available units?
5933 E. Ramona Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fresno, CA
.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fresno Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5933 E. Ramona Ave. have?
Some of 5933 E. Ramona Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5933 E. Ramona Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5933 E. Ramona Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5933 E. Ramona Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5933 E. Ramona Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5933 E. Ramona Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5933 E. Ramona Ave. offers parking.
Does 5933 E. Ramona Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5933 E. Ramona Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5933 E. Ramona Ave. have a pool?
No, 5933 E. Ramona Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5933 E. Ramona Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5933 E. Ramona Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5933 E. Ramona Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5933 E. Ramona Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
