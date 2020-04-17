All apartments in Fresno
3112 N 9th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:22 PM

3112 N 9th St

3112 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3112 North 9th Street, Fresno, CA 93703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5855311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 N 9th St have any available units?
3112 N 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fresno, CA.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 N 9th St have?
Some of 3112 N 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 N 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
3112 N 9th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 N 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3112 N 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 3112 N 9th St offer parking?
No, 3112 N 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 3112 N 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3112 N 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 N 9th St have a pool?
No, 3112 N 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 3112 N 9th St have accessible units?
No, 3112 N 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 N 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 N 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
