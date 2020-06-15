2915 E. Eclipse Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2Bath in CLovis North School district - Beautiful single level home in Clovis North School district! This home situated on an optimum North/South facing lot has been beautifully maintained by the present owners. The home features 18 tile floors in all areas other than the bedrooms which have newly installed carpeting. Decorative paint, upgraded light fixtures, interior laundry room, PLUS refrigerator, washer & dryer included in present condition with no warranty. The front and back landscaping are beautiful & enhanced by the extended concrete patio, concrete around the house & nice covered patio, This is a must see!

(PET RENT AND RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED).



(RLNE4917548)