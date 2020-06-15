All apartments in Fresno
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

2915 E. Eclipse Ave

2915 E Eclipse Ave · (559) 226-3556
Location

2915 E Eclipse Ave, Fresno, CA 93720

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2915 E. Eclipse Ave · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2Bath in CLovis North School district - Beautiful single level home in Clovis North School district! This home situated on an optimum North/South facing lot has been beautifully maintained by the present owners. The home features 18 tile floors in all areas other than the bedrooms which have newly installed carpeting. Decorative paint, upgraded light fixtures, interior laundry room, PLUS refrigerator, washer & dryer included in present condition with no warranty. The front and back landscaping are beautiful & enhanced by the extended concrete patio, concrete around the house & nice covered patio, This is a must see!
(PET RENT AND RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED).

(RLNE4917548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 E. Eclipse Ave have any available units?
2915 E. Eclipse Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 E. Eclipse Ave have?
Some of 2915 E. Eclipse Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 E. Eclipse Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2915 E. Eclipse Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 E. Eclipse Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2915 E. Eclipse Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2915 E. Eclipse Ave offer parking?
No, 2915 E. Eclipse Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2915 E. Eclipse Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2915 E. Eclipse Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 E. Eclipse Ave have a pool?
No, 2915 E. Eclipse Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2915 E. Eclipse Ave have accessible units?
No, 2915 E. Eclipse Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 E. Eclipse Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 E. Eclipse Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
