Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

STUDIO READY FOR RENT !!



SPACIOUS STUDIO RECENTLY RENOVATED AND LOOKS BRAND NEW!! FEATURES IN THIS HOUSE TILE THROUGHTOUT, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW BATHROOM, AND NEW APPLIANCES.



WE ACCEPT SECTION 8



**FILL OUT A APPLICATION AND ONE OF OUR TEAM MEMBERS WILL REACH OUT TO ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2443-s-10th-st-fresno-ca-93725-usa-unit-102/e1513295-4f7a-4603-b173-38427effc90d Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5335503)