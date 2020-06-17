Rent Calculator
Fresno, CA
1715 W Clinton #111
1715 W Clinton #111
1715 West Clinton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1715 West Clinton Avenue, Fresno, CA 93705
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 1 Bedroom Condo - 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo. Kitchen has nice wood cabinets, granite counters and tile floors. Easy access to Hwy 99 and shopping.
(RLNE5419164)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1715 W Clinton #111 have any available units?
1715 W Clinton #111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fresno, CA
.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fresno Rent Report
.
Is 1715 W Clinton #111 currently offering any rent specials?
1715 W Clinton #111 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 W Clinton #111 pet-friendly?
No, 1715 W Clinton #111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fresno
.
Does 1715 W Clinton #111 offer parking?
No, 1715 W Clinton #111 does not offer parking.
Does 1715 W Clinton #111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 W Clinton #111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 W Clinton #111 have a pool?
No, 1715 W Clinton #111 does not have a pool.
Does 1715 W Clinton #111 have accessible units?
No, 1715 W Clinton #111 does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 W Clinton #111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 W Clinton #111 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 W Clinton #111 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 W Clinton #111 does not have units with air conditioning.
