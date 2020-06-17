All apartments in Fresno
1715 W Clinton #111
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1715 W Clinton #111

1715 West Clinton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1715 West Clinton Avenue, Fresno, CA 93705

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Updated 1 Bedroom Condo - 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo. Kitchen has nice wood cabinets, granite counters and tile floors. Easy access to Hwy 99 and shopping.

(RLNE5419164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 W Clinton #111 have any available units?
1715 W Clinton #111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fresno, CA.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
Is 1715 W Clinton #111 currently offering any rent specials?
1715 W Clinton #111 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 W Clinton #111 pet-friendly?
No, 1715 W Clinton #111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fresno.
Does 1715 W Clinton #111 offer parking?
No, 1715 W Clinton #111 does not offer parking.
Does 1715 W Clinton #111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 W Clinton #111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 W Clinton #111 have a pool?
No, 1715 W Clinton #111 does not have a pool.
Does 1715 W Clinton #111 have accessible units?
No, 1715 W Clinton #111 does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 W Clinton #111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 W Clinton #111 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 W Clinton #111 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 W Clinton #111 does not have units with air conditioning.
