Home
/
Fresno, CA
/
1044 W. Fedora Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1044 W. Fedora Ave.
1044 West Fedora Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fresno
Apartments with Garage
Luxury Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location
1044 West Fedora Avenue, Fresno, CA 93705
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH A SPARKLING POOL - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com
Lease term: 12 months
Pet rent: $35/m
Pet deposit: None
Breed restrictions: None
*Showing/Tour for this home will be for the approved applicant(s) before lease signing.
(RLNE2798352)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1044 W. Fedora Ave. have any available units?
1044 W. Fedora Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fresno, CA
.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fresno Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1044 W. Fedora Ave. have?
Some of 1044 W. Fedora Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1044 W. Fedora Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1044 W. Fedora Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 W. Fedora Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 W. Fedora Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1044 W. Fedora Ave. offer parking?
No, 1044 W. Fedora Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1044 W. Fedora Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 W. Fedora Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 W. Fedora Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1044 W. Fedora Ave. has a pool.
Does 1044 W. Fedora Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1044 W. Fedora Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 W. Fedora Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 W. Fedora Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
