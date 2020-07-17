All apartments in Fresno County
5120 E. Copper Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5120 E. Copper Ave

5120 East Copper Avenue · (559) 226-3556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5120 East Copper Avenue, Fresno County, CA 93619

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 5120 E. Copper Ave · Avail. now

$15,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 7713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Breathtaking 6 Bedroom 7 Bath Custom Home in Northeast Clovis - Breathtaking Custom Built Northeast Estate with an impressive 7,713 sq.ft of living space on a hard to find and expansive 2.4 acre parcel. The Estate's location is unbeatable- minutes from shopping, Copper River, and dining and feeding into desirable Clovis North High School. With no expense saved the home is loaded with High End Amenities, Imported Finishes, and Desirable Luxuries from top to bottom. This private home is truly one of a kind special features include: Enormous Movie Theatre with top of the line equipment and $200,000+ imported materials, Custom Sound Room, 2 Large Balconies with breathtaking views of the Resort Style Backyard and amazing mountain views, Impressive Owned Solar, Game Room off movie theatre, Downstairs isolated bedroom with kitchenette, gorgeous pool with water feature, syn-lawn, top of the line security, fruit trees, huge patio entertaining, top of the line appliances, undeveloped back parcel, office, 4 car garage, Elegant circle driveway, and much more!

Renter's Insurance & Pet Rent Required

(RLNE5881651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 E. Copper Ave have any available units?
5120 E. Copper Ave has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5120 E. Copper Ave have?
Some of 5120 E. Copper Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 E. Copper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5120 E. Copper Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 E. Copper Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5120 E. Copper Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5120 E. Copper Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5120 E. Copper Ave offers parking.
Does 5120 E. Copper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 E. Copper Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 E. Copper Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5120 E. Copper Ave has a pool.
Does 5120 E. Copper Ave have accessible units?
No, 5120 E. Copper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 E. Copper Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 E. Copper Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5120 E. Copper Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5120 E. Copper Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
