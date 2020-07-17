5120 E. Copper Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool game room media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage media room

Breathtaking 6 Bedroom 7 Bath Custom Home in Northeast Clovis - Breathtaking Custom Built Northeast Estate with an impressive 7,713 sq.ft of living space on a hard to find and expansive 2.4 acre parcel. The Estate's location is unbeatable- minutes from shopping, Copper River, and dining and feeding into desirable Clovis North High School. With no expense saved the home is loaded with High End Amenities, Imported Finishes, and Desirable Luxuries from top to bottom. This private home is truly one of a kind special features include: Enormous Movie Theatre with top of the line equipment and $200,000+ imported materials, Custom Sound Room, 2 Large Balconies with breathtaking views of the Resort Style Backyard and amazing mountain views, Impressive Owned Solar, Game Room off movie theatre, Downstairs isolated bedroom with kitchenette, gorgeous pool with water feature, syn-lawn, top of the line security, fruit trees, huge patio entertaining, top of the line appliances, undeveloped back parcel, office, 4 car garage, Elegant circle driveway, and much more!



Renter's Insurance & Pet Rent Required



(RLNE5881651)