/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM
55 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in French Valley, CA
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
31780 Lucio Ln.
31780 Lucio Ln, French Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1056 sqft
Located in the quiet Casabella community, this lovely condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. On the fist level is direct access to the 2-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of French Valley
1 of 13
Last updated August 14 at 10:23pm
Winchester-Silverhawk
1 Unit Available
39178 Turtle Bay
39178 Turtle Bay Lane, Riverside County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Beautiful charming condo in the Gated Montego Community.
Results within 5 miles of French Valley
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
Los Alamos Hills
7 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
32 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1041 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1041 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Harveston
14 Units Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1173 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26472 Arboretum Way 2204
26472 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Condo, near freeway, schools and shops. - Property Id: 244954 Very nice property, includes washer dryer, refrigerator and stove. Great open floor plan. Secure gated community. Easy access to freeway, shopping and schools.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28850 Via Norte Vista
28850 Via Norte Vista, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1440 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Senior Community Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light Covered carport and a shed for additional storage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
unit 03 38607 Calle De La Siesta
38607 Calle De La Siesta, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1152 sqft
55+ Community - 2 Bed / 2 Bath Manufactured Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light. new flooring throughout entire home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
28410 Socorro St
28410 Socorro Street, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
This condo is located in one of the most desirable communities in Murrieta. Walking distance to major shopping and minutes to the freeway.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
40161 Mimulus Way
40161 Mimulus Way, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1077 sqft
This stunning family home is located within the beautiful community of Roripaugh Ranch. When you walk through the front door you are greeted with a spacious and open living room with a gas fireplace.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
26396 Arboretum Way
26396 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1031 sqft
Wonderful Murrieta condo for rent in the highly desirable gated Arboretum community! As you enter the home you are met by the spacious open concept family room which features custom paint, tile fireplace, entertainment nook, ceiling fan, and a
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
26325 Arboretum Way
26325 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with wonderful laminate floors throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and refrigerator. Open dining room and family room. Concrete patio with direct access to the garage.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Old Town Temecula
1 Unit Available
41830 6th Street
41830 6th Street, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1566 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS SET UP AS 2 SEPARATE SUITES PERFECT FOR EITHER 2 SHARED LIVING SPACES OR AS AN EXCELLENT LIVE/WORK SITUATION. It's a rare opportunity in old town Temecula that you don't want to pass up.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
40630 Via Malagas
40630 Via Malagas, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1502 sqft
Wonderful 55+ gated community of the Colony.
Results within 10 miles of French Valley
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1060 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1149 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
4 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1064 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1043 sqft
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.
Similar Pages
French Valley 1 BedroomsFrench Valley 3 BedroomsFrench Valley Apartments with BalconyFrench Valley Apartments with Garage
French Valley Apartments with ParkingFrench Valley Apartments with PoolFrench Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CASan Marcos, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA