Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You will fall in love with this Charming home in Winchester boasting the Temecula school district and minutes from the 215 freeway and major shopping.

Upon entry you will see an open room with a built in book case, this room can be used as an office, den or playroom.

The home has a split design with Master bedroom on one side and 2 jack and Jill bedrooms on the other side of the home. Every room in this home has a bathroom plus a half bath off of the kitchen.

The home is very open and Kitchen opens up to the family room which boasts a magnificent fireplace. The home has a cozy backyard and a 2 car garage.

Pets on approval

Landscaper provided