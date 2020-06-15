All apartments in French Valley
31321 Cookie Road

31321 Cookie Road · (619) 277-1349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31321 Cookie Road, French Valley, CA 92596

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 31321 Cookie Road · Avail. Jul 13

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2789 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
31321 Cookie Road Available 07/13/20 Gorgeous and Spacious Winchester Home - Ready for a mid July move in.....

Please check out the 3D video. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TgS54Th2gBX

Requirements are 600 credit score or higher, no open collection accounts or evictions, must make 2.5 times the rent a month as gross income.

Huge 2789 square foot home in Winchester. This home features a formal living room upon entry and an office/4th bedroom on the first floor. The upgraded kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances included. The kitchen, dining room, and family room are an open concept room, great for entertaining. Upstairs boasts a loft area for a second family room or play room. 2 additional bedrooms and an upgraded bathroom. An upstairs laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. And finally an extra large master bedroom and bathroom finish the second level.

For more information email jenni.pickard@era.com

For more information email jenni.pickard@era.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5849021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

