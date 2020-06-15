Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

31321 Cookie Road Available 07/13/20 Gorgeous and Spacious Winchester Home - Ready for a mid July move in.....



Please check out the 3D video. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TgS54Th2gBX



Requirements are 600 credit score or higher, no open collection accounts or evictions, must make 2.5 times the rent a month as gross income.



Huge 2789 square foot home in Winchester. This home features a formal living room upon entry and an office/4th bedroom on the first floor. The upgraded kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances included. The kitchen, dining room, and family room are an open concept room, great for entertaining. Upstairs boasts a loft area for a second family room or play room. 2 additional bedrooms and an upgraded bathroom. An upstairs laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. And finally an extra large master bedroom and bathroom finish the second level.



For more information email jenni.pickard@era.com



No Cats Allowed



