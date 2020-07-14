All apartments in Fremont
The Rexford

3400 Country Dr · (470) 297-6219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA 94536
Centerville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$2,407

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 482 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 581 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,569

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 611 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,598

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 542 · Avail. now

$2,726

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 652 · Avail. now

$3,415

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Unit 418 · Avail. Aug 29

$3,596

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Rexford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
internet access
The Rexford wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

Find everything you want in a home at The Rexford, right in the heart of Fremont, California. At the Rexford, downtown Fremont is at your fingertips. Take in some shopping and dining at the Great Mall of the Bay Area, explore the natural beauty of the area at Lake Elizabeth and Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, or enjoy some warm-weather fun year round at Aqua Adventure Park.

The Rexford’s controlled-access community is tailored to the needs of our residents, located near BART with an on-site Montessori school, bike rooms, swimming pools, package receiving, and elevator access. Our newly renovated apartment homes are pet-friendly and feature vaulted ceilings, private patios or balconies,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom), $600 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Max weight: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Rexford have any available units?
The Rexford has 11 units available starting at $2,407 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does The Rexford have?
Some of The Rexford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Rexford currently offering any rent specials?
The Rexford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Rexford pet-friendly?
Yes, The Rexford is pet friendly.
Does The Rexford offer parking?
Yes, The Rexford offers parking.
Does The Rexford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Rexford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Rexford have a pool?
Yes, The Rexford has a pool.
Does The Rexford have accessible units?
No, The Rexford does not have accessible units.
Does The Rexford have units with dishwashers?
No, The Rexford does not have units with dishwashers.
