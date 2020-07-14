Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving internet access

The Rexford wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!



Find everything you want in a home at The Rexford, right in the heart of Fremont, California. At the Rexford, downtown Fremont is at your fingertips. Take in some shopping and dining at the Great Mall of the Bay Area, explore the natural beauty of the area at Lake Elizabeth and Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, or enjoy some warm-weather fun year round at Aqua Adventure Park.



The Rexford’s controlled-access community is tailored to the needs of our residents, located near BART with an on-site Montessori school, bike rooms, swimming pools, package receiving, and elevator access. Our newly renovated apartment homes are pet-friendly and feature vaulted ceilings, private patios or balconies,