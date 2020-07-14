All apartments in Fremont
Sundale North Apartments

39900 Blacow Rd · (510) 756-3655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free Rent with a 13 month lease signed and waived application fees. (on select units)
Location

39900 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA 94538
Sundale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 137S · Avail. now

$1,846

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 143N · Avail. now

$1,846

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 106N · Avail. now

$1,846

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16N · Avail. Aug 8

$2,442

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 15N · Avail. now

$2,442

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 58N · Avail. now

$2,442

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 1026 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sundale North Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
trash valet
Sundale North and South...the place to live for commuter convenience and comfort. This garden style community has four sparkling pools, two BBQ areas, dry saunas, and a beautiful clubhouse for private parties. The spacious 1 and 2 BR floorplans offer all-electric kitchens with built-in microwaves, roomy closets with mirrored doors, private balconies, and covered parking. Shopping, BART and freeways are just minutes away. Call now for a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Month to Month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40/applicant
Deposit: $600-$2645
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 2nd Pet add $250 more deposit. Pets must be under 50 lbs, cannot exceed 50 lbs at maturity. Current Vet records and a photo of your pet will be required upon lease signing. Breed Restrictions: German Shepherds Dobermans American Terriers Boxer Chow Chow Alaskan Malamutes Rottweiler Mastiffs Akitas Dalmatian Presa Canario Doberman Pinschers Huskies Pit Bulls
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot, 144 spaces/unit. One carport assigned per unit, one additional permitted vehicle allowed onsite in first come-first serve spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sundale North Apartments have any available units?
Sundale North Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,846 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Sundale North Apartments have?
Some of Sundale North Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sundale North Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sundale North Apartments is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free Rent with a 13 month lease signed and waived application fees. (on select units)
Is Sundale North Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sundale North Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sundale North Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sundale North Apartments offers parking.
Does Sundale North Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sundale North Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sundale North Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sundale North Apartments has a pool.
Does Sundale North Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sundale North Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sundale North Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sundale North Apartments has units with dishwashers.
