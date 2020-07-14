Sundale North Apartments

Lease Length: Month to Month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40/applicant
Deposit: $600-$2645
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 2nd Pet add $250 more deposit. Pets must be under 50 lbs, cannot exceed 50 lbs at maturity. Current Vet records and a photo of your pet will be required upon lease signing. Breed Restrictions: German Shepherds Dobermans American Terriers Boxer Chow Chow Alaskan Malamutes Rottweiler Mastiffs Akitas Dalmatian Presa Canario Doberman Pinschers Huskies Pit Bulls
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot, 144 spaces/unit. One carport assigned per unit, one additional permitted vehicle allowed onsite in first come-first serve spaces.