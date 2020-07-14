Sundale North Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet range smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking lobby online portal trash valet

Sundale North and South...the place to live for commuter convenience and comfort. This garden style community has four sparkling pools, two BBQ areas, dry saunas, and a beautiful clubhouse for private parties. The spacious 1 and 2 BR floorplans offer all-electric kitchens with built-in microwaves, roomy closets with mirrored doors, private balconies, and covered parking. Shopping, BART and freeways are just minutes away. Call now for a private tour!