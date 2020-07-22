All apartments in Fremont
Fremont, CA
Suburbian Gardens
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:09 AM

Suburbian Gardens

Open Now until 6pm
3750 Tamayo St · (510) 662-0021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$1500 OFF MOVE IN BONUS ON SELECTED HOME WITH 1 YEAR LEASE!
Location

3750 Tamayo St, Fremont, CA 94536
Brookvale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 59 · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 45 · Avail. now

$2,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 148 · Avail. now

$2,415

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 159 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Suburbian Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
clubhouse
community garden
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
This lush garden community is sure to make you feel at home. Suburbian Gardens is just minutes from shopping, dining and so much more, but you wouldn't know it when you pass through our gates. We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our community has a sparkling swimming pool, state of the art fitness center and a brand new playground and outdoor recreational area! Stop by or call today for an appointment, our friendly on-site managers can't wait to help you find your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8 and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.00
Deposit: $ 500 1 bedroom, $ 700 2 bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $40
Cats
restrictions: Indoor, neutered cat
Parking Details: Off-street parking, Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Suburbian Gardens have any available units?
Suburbian Gardens has 4 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Suburbian Gardens have?
Some of Suburbian Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Suburbian Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Suburbian Gardens is offering the following rent specials: $1500 OFF MOVE IN BONUS ON SELECTED HOME WITH 1 YEAR LEASE!
Is Suburbian Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Suburbian Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Suburbian Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Suburbian Gardens offers parking.
Does Suburbian Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Suburbian Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Suburbian Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Suburbian Gardens has a pool.
Does Suburbian Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Suburbian Gardens has accessible units.
Does Suburbian Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Suburbian Gardens has units with dishwashers.
