Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
Ramblewood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Ramblewood

38800 Hastings St · (510) 617-1058
Location

38800 Hastings St, Fremont, CA 94536
Centerville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 020 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 078 · Avail. now

$2,290

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 098 · Avail. now

$2,290

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ramblewood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
courtyard
Welcome to Ramblewood Apartments! We offer one and two-bedroom homes in Fremont, CA. Ramblewood Apartments is a beautiful place to live. Enjoy brand new features including quartz counter tops, dark walnut plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, all stainless steel appliances, energy efficient LED lighting, oversized floor to ceiling pantry/linen closet, custom cabinetry with spice rack and lazy Susan, modern RFID key system, private enclosed patios and much more. Our property features include lush landscaping in a quiet and peaceful environment, gated community with security cameras, a sparkling resort-style pool and spa, a business center, lounge area with fireplace, state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center with large flat screen T.V.'s, BBQ and picnic areas, EV charging stations, storage units, and a secured playground for your children. Pets are welcome to play in our designated "Bark Park and Spa" area as well.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $53 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $600, 2 Beds: $800,3 Beds: $1,000 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, Max weight 40 lb each
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot & Covered Parking: 1 Space per unit; Extra Space: $60/month. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ramblewood have any available units?
Ramblewood has 6 units available starting at $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Ramblewood have?
Some of Ramblewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ramblewood currently offering any rent specials?
Ramblewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ramblewood pet-friendly?
Yes, Ramblewood is pet friendly.
Does Ramblewood offer parking?
Yes, Ramblewood offers parking.
Does Ramblewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ramblewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ramblewood have a pool?
Yes, Ramblewood has a pool.
Does Ramblewood have accessible units?
No, Ramblewood does not have accessible units.
Does Ramblewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ramblewood has units with dishwashers.
