Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access new construction package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry courtyard

Welcome to Ramblewood Apartments! We offer one and two-bedroom homes in Fremont, CA. Ramblewood Apartments is a beautiful place to live. Enjoy brand new features including quartz counter tops, dark walnut plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, all stainless steel appliances, energy efficient LED lighting, oversized floor to ceiling pantry/linen closet, custom cabinetry with spice rack and lazy Susan, modern RFID key system, private enclosed patios and much more. Our property features include lush landscaping in a quiet and peaceful environment, gated community with security cameras, a sparkling resort-style pool and spa, a business center, lounge area with fireplace, state-of-the-art 24 hour fitness center with large flat screen T.V.'s, BBQ and picnic areas, EV charging stations, storage units, and a secured playground for your children. Pets are welcome to play in our designated "Bark Park and Spa" area as well.