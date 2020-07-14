All apartments in Fremont
Metro Fremont
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Metro Fremont

Open Now until 6pm
4444 Hansen Ave · (510) 851-9097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA 94536
Centerville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 122 · Avail. now

$2,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$2,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metro Fremont.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
parking
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home. Enjoy amenities like upgraded unit interiors, modern cabinetry & countertops, and a private patio/balcony. Also, take a dip in our relaxing sparkling swimming pool or have an outdoor barbeque in our community lounge areas. We're even pet-friendly so invite your cats & dog to live with you. Visit our apartments for rent in Fremont and find your future home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per adult applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200.00 holding at time of application
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions, weight less that 25lbs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metro Fremont have any available units?
Metro Fremont has 3 units available starting at $2,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Metro Fremont have?
Some of Metro Fremont's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metro Fremont currently offering any rent specials?
Metro Fremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metro Fremont pet-friendly?
Yes, Metro Fremont is pet friendly.
Does Metro Fremont offer parking?
Yes, Metro Fremont offers parking.
Does Metro Fremont have units with washers and dryers?
No, Metro Fremont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Metro Fremont have a pool?
Yes, Metro Fremont has a pool.
Does Metro Fremont have accessible units?
No, Metro Fremont does not have accessible units.
Does Metro Fremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metro Fremont has units with dishwashers.
