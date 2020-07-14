Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill bike storage parking accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home. Enjoy amenities like upgraded unit interiors, modern cabinetry & countertops, and a private patio/balcony. Also, take a dip in our relaxing sparkling swimming pool or have an outdoor barbeque in our community lounge areas. We're even pet-friendly so invite your cats & dog to live with you. Visit our apartments for rent in Fremont and find your future home!