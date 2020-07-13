All apartments in Fremont
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

Fremont Arms

Open Now until 5pm
37811 Fremont Blvd · (224) 276-6518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37811 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA 94536
Glenmoor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$2,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$2,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 48 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,184

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fremont Arms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
courtyard
online portal
pool table
Fremont Arms offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes near downtown Fremont, CA. Our community features a large central pool with a barbecue area and a private picnic area for your enjoyment. We also offer convenient on-site laundry facilities, extra storage, and the option for covered assigned parking. Fremont Arms Apartments is located minutes to downtown Fremont, near I-880, putting you 20 minutes away from San Jose and 30 minutes to Oakland. With our great location, you are close to schools, BART, restaurants, and shops. Our professional staff is ready to provide you with outstanding service. Call Today to Schedule a Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46 per applicant
Deposit: $250 holding deposit. $800 total deposit with credit approval
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fremont Arms have any available units?
Fremont Arms has 5 units available starting at $1,915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Fremont Arms have?
Some of Fremont Arms's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fremont Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Fremont Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fremont Arms pet-friendly?
No, Fremont Arms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does Fremont Arms offer parking?
Yes, Fremont Arms offers parking.
Does Fremont Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fremont Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fremont Arms have a pool?
Yes, Fremont Arms has a pool.
Does Fremont Arms have accessible units?
No, Fremont Arms does not have accessible units.
Does Fremont Arms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fremont Arms has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Fremont Arms?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

