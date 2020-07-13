Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher bathtub oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access courtyard online portal pool table

Fremont Arms offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes near downtown Fremont, CA. Our community features a large central pool with a barbecue area and a private picnic area for your enjoyment. We also offer convenient on-site laundry facilities, extra storage, and the option for covered assigned parking. Fremont Arms Apartments is located minutes to downtown Fremont, near I-880, putting you 20 minutes away from San Jose and 30 minutes to Oakland. With our great location, you are close to schools, BART, restaurants, and shops. Our professional staff is ready to provide you with outstanding service. Call Today to Schedule a Tour!