Coronado & Parkway Apartments

Amenities
Coronado Apartments is located at 3777 Mowry Ave Fremont, CA and is managed by Fuller Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Coronado Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 575 to 880 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Covered Parking, Laundry Facilities, On-Site Management and more. Property is located in the 94538 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (510) 907-4480 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.