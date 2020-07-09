All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like Coronado & Parkway Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
Coronado & Parkway Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:59 AM

Coronado & Parkway Apartments

3777 Mowry Ave · (510) 519-3646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Centerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3777 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538
Centerville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coronado & Parkway Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
pool
24hr gym
coffee bar
courtyard
internet access
Coronado Apartments is located at 3777 Mowry Ave Fremont, CA and is managed by Fuller Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Coronado Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 575 to 880 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Covered Parking, Laundry Facilities, On-Site Management and more. Property is located in the 94538 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (510) 907-4480 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $53 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 space per apartment. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage Locker: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coronado & Parkway Apartments have any available units?
Coronado & Parkway Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Coronado & Parkway Apartments have?
Some of Coronado & Parkway Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coronado & Parkway Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Coronado & Parkway Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coronado & Parkway Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Coronado & Parkway Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does Coronado & Parkway Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Coronado & Parkway Apartments offers parking.
Does Coronado & Parkway Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Coronado & Parkway Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Coronado & Parkway Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Coronado & Parkway Apartments has a pool.
Does Coronado & Parkway Apartments have accessible units?
No, Coronado & Parkway Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Coronado & Parkway Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Coronado & Parkway Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Coronado & Parkway Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Rexford
3400 Country Dr
Fremont, CA 94536
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94555
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn
Fremont, CA 94539
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd
Fremont, CA 94538

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments under $2,800Fremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity