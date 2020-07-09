Coronado & Parkway Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill pool 24hr gym coffee bar courtyard internet access

Coronado Apartments is located at 3777 Mowry Ave Fremont, CA and is managed by Fuller Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Coronado Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 575 to 880 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Covered Parking, Laundry Facilities, On-Site Management and more. Property is located in the 94538 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (510) 907-4480 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.