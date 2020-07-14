All apartments in Fremont
Colonial Gardens
Colonial Gardens

41777 Grimmer Boulevard · (510) 953-4704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41777 Grimmer Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94538
Blacow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colonial Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
e-payments
green community
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Comfort, style and convenience abound to grant you the lifestyle you deserve! Located in beautiful Alameda County, Colonial Gardens offers you metropolitan living close to shopping, dining, and recreational and cultural activities. Lush landscaping surrounds your beautiful two bedroom home, where you will be able to enjoy all of life's simple pleasures along with all the conveniences you have come to depend on. Generous kitchen space, large living and dining areas, huge closets, private patio/balconies. Come find what you have been looking for, here at Colonial Gardens!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 Per applicant.
Deposit: $600 On approved application
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Assigned and covered parking is available. Please contact our Leasing Center for more parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonial Gardens have any available units?
Colonial Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Colonial Gardens have?
Some of Colonial Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Colonial Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does Colonial Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Colonial Gardens offers parking.
Does Colonial Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Colonial Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Colonial Gardens has a pool.
Does Colonial Gardens have accessible units?
No, Colonial Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Colonial Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colonial Gardens has units with dishwashers.
