Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport courtyard e-payments green community online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Comfort, style and convenience abound to grant you the lifestyle you deserve! Located in beautiful Alameda County, Colonial Gardens offers you metropolitan living close to shopping, dining, and recreational and cultural activities. Lush landscaping surrounds your beautiful two bedroom home, where you will be able to enjoy all of life's simple pleasures along with all the conveniences you have come to depend on. Generous kitchen space, large living and dining areas, huge closets, private patio/balconies. Come find what you have been looking for, here at Colonial Gardens!