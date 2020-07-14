All apartments in Fremont
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
Ardenwood Forest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

Ardenwood Forest

5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy · (510) 399-2799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94555
Ardenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 833 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 478 sqft

Unit 590 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 478 sqft

Unit 600 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 478 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 641 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 722 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 531 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 095 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 195 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ardenwood Forest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Ardenwood Forest Rental Condominiums offer the comfort and luxury of living in a designer condominium surrounded by an active lifestyle setting. Enjoy one of our many recreational features such as sparkling pools, relaxing spas, state of the art fitness center and six lighted tennis courts to name a few. So, if you're relaxing or working off your daily stress, you're always home at Ardenwood Forest Rental Condominiums.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, Month to Month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40/Applicant
Deposit: $600-$2680
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 2nd Pet add $250 more deposit. Pets must be under 50 lbs, cannot exceed 50 lbs at maturity. Current Vet records and a photo of your pet will be required upon lease signing. Breed Restrictions: German Shepherds Dobermans American Terriers Boxer Chow Chow Alaskan Malamutes Rottweiler Mastiffs Akitas Dalmatian Presa Canario Doberman Pinschers Huskies Pit Bulls
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $25
restrictions: 2nd Pet add $250 more deposit. Pets must be under 50 lbs, cannot exceed 50 lbs at maturity. Current Vet records and a photo of your pet will be required upon lease signing.
Parking Details: Off-street parking, Parking Lot, Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ardenwood Forest have any available units?
Ardenwood Forest has 9 units available starting at $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Ardenwood Forest have?
Some of Ardenwood Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ardenwood Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Ardenwood Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ardenwood Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, Ardenwood Forest is pet friendly.
Does Ardenwood Forest offer parking?
Yes, Ardenwood Forest offers parking.
Does Ardenwood Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ardenwood Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ardenwood Forest have a pool?
Yes, Ardenwood Forest has a pool.
Does Ardenwood Forest have accessible units?
Yes, Ardenwood Forest has accessible units.
Does Ardenwood Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ardenwood Forest has units with dishwashers.
