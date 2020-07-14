Ardenwood Forest

Lease Length: 12 months, Month to Month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40/Applicant
Deposit: $600-$2680
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 2nd Pet add $250 more deposit. Pets must be under 50 lbs, cannot exceed 50 lbs at maturity. Current Vet records and a photo of your pet will be required upon lease signing. Breed Restrictions: German Shepherds Dobermans American Terriers Boxer Chow Chow Alaskan Malamutes Rottweiler Mastiffs Akitas Dalmatian Presa Canario Doberman Pinschers Huskies Pit Bulls
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $25
restrictions: 2nd Pet add $250 more deposit. Pets must be under 50 lbs, cannot exceed 50 lbs at maturity. Current Vet records and a photo of your pet will be required upon lease signing.
Parking Details: Off-street parking, Parking Lot, Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.