924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse coffee bar parking playground pool garage hot tub

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef0de09f4b37c7afd1648eb Available Aug 1, 2020. Will have Live-3D and In person tour by 6/25 with prior appointments only.



WOW!! This stunning owner occupied Mission San Jose town home has it all throughout including a remodeled kitchen, remodeled living /office and more! PRIME location situated in the award winning mission schools! Mission San Jose Elementary, Hopkins Junior High and Mission San Jose High. Close proximity to I-680 / I-880, Warm Spring BART and the Silicon valley.



Nestled in the Mission foothills, this home offers soaring vaulted ceilings as you walk into its cozy living room with brand new recessed LED lighting and opened up staircases. The remodeled chef's kitchen offers whole granite counter tops as well as spot lighting, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. This fine town home offers 2 large master suites with plenty of closet space and lots of natural light! Plus 2.5 bath and 1 bonus private office /den area.



One of its kind - Step into the backyard and you will enjoy the spacious space surrounded by lots of fruit /flowering plants and for those outdoor gatherings and peaceful afternoons. Step into the patio in between the main door, detached garage and enjoy a private space nicely paver'ed



Home has a 2 car garage and driveway. Garage has plenty of cabinets and attic space for additional storage. HOA maintained landscaping, community pool, spa and clubhouse. Friendly neighborhood can walk to coffee shops, post office, Old Mission park with basketball courts and playgrounds, Sabercat trail, hike Mission peak, and more! ..Don't miss this one!



No smoking allowed. Owner pays for HOA dues, Renter responsible for water, gas, electric and other utilities.



(RLNE5882025)