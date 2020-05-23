All apartments in Fremont
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539

924 Praderia Circle · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

924 Praderia Circle, Fremont, CA 94539
Mission San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef0de09f4b37c7afd1648eb Available Aug 1, 2020. Will have Live-3D and In person tour by 6/25 with prior appointments only.

WOW!! This stunning owner occupied Mission San Jose town home has it all throughout including a remodeled kitchen, remodeled living /office and more! PRIME location situated in the award winning mission schools! Mission San Jose Elementary, Hopkins Junior High and Mission San Jose High. Close proximity to I-680 / I-880, Warm Spring BART and the Silicon valley.

Nestled in the Mission foothills, this home offers soaring vaulted ceilings as you walk into its cozy living room with brand new recessed LED lighting and opened up staircases. The remodeled chef's kitchen offers whole granite counter tops as well as spot lighting, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. This fine town home offers 2 large master suites with plenty of closet space and lots of natural light! Plus 2.5 bath and 1 bonus private office /den area.

One of its kind - Step into the backyard and you will enjoy the spacious space surrounded by lots of fruit /flowering plants and for those outdoor gatherings and peaceful afternoons. Step into the patio in between the main door, detached garage and enjoy a private space nicely paver'ed

Home has a 2 car garage and driveway. Garage has plenty of cabinets and attic space for additional storage. HOA maintained landscaping, community pool, spa and clubhouse. Friendly neighborhood can walk to coffee shops, post office, Old Mission park with basketball courts and playgrounds, Sabercat trail, hike Mission peak, and more! ..Don't miss this one!

No smoking allowed. Owner pays for HOA dues, Renter responsible for water, gas, electric and other utilities.

(RLNE5882025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 have any available units?
924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 have?
Some of 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 currently offering any rent specials?
924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 pet-friendly?
No, 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 offer parking?
Yes, 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 offers parking.
Does 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 have a pool?
Yes, 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 has a pool.
Does 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 have accessible units?
No, 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 Praderia Cir, Fremont, CA 94539 does not have units with dishwashers.
