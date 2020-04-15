Amenities

4647 Rothbury Common, Fremont, CA 94536 - This property is available NOW.



This single story condo ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, and one carport. The kitchen includes a stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is laminate flooring throughout the unit. Additional amenities also include washer, dryer, patio, storage shed and community swimming pool. The owner is paying for water & garbage; all other utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). Pets are accepted case by case. Twelve-month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.



Please see video content of tour.



For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1.



CalBRE #01275192



