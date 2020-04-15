All apartments in Fremont
4647 Rothbury Common
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4647 Rothbury Common

4647 Rothbury Common · (510) 487-2583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4647 Rothbury Common, Fremont, CA 94536
Centerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4647 Rothbury Common · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
4647 Rothbury Common, Fremont, CA 94536 - This property is available NOW.

This single story condo ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, and one carport. The kitchen includes a stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is laminate flooring throughout the unit. Additional amenities also include washer, dryer, patio, storage shed and community swimming pool. The owner is paying for water & garbage; all other utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). Pets are accepted case by case. Twelve-month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.

Please see video content of tour.

For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1.

CalBRE #01275192

(RLNE5787853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

