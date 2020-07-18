45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1

Amenities

Welcome to Toll Brothers community condo @ Metro Crossing Warm Springs.

This amazing two-story 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 2460 SQFT luxury condo is move-in ready.

On the first floor is a private unit with built-in kitchenet perfect for parents or guests.

The second floor opens up with a spacious design to a large kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and custom quartz countertops. Indulge in the large bedrooms or relax on your private balcony overlooking the scenic courtyard. The unit is centrally located near the clubhouse with a fitness center, swimming pools, cabanas, and BBQ areas.



* Located across the Warm Springs Bart Station

* Close to Union Landing Shopping Center

* Easy freeway access to HWY680 & 880

* Close to many high-tech companies, including Tesla, Lam Research, and Cisco

* Hotel-style pool, gym, lounge, and clubhouse



https://www.metrocrossing.com/amenities#view=desktop-gallery,1



* First floor in-law unit with kitchenet

* Master bedroom with walk-in closet

* Quartz countertop

* Stainless steel appliances

* Custom finished kitchen cabinets

* Washer/Dryer

* Recessed lighting throughout

* Smart Home hookup

* Upgraded wood and tile floorings

* Private balcony with outdoor fireplace

* 2-car garage with 220V electric car outlet



Lease Term: 12 months with extended lease options

Security Deposit: $6000.00

FICO: 700+

Income: 3 times of rent

Application & Credit Check fee: $3ilities: Tenant Pays ALL



Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com