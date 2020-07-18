All apartments in Fremont
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:00 AM

45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1

45271 Electric Ter · No Longer Available
Location

45271 Electric Ter, Fremont, CA 94539
East Industrial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to Toll Brothers community condo @ Metro Crossing Warm Springs.
This amazing two-story 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 2460 SQFT luxury condo is move-in ready.
On the first floor is a private unit with built-in kitchenet perfect for parents or guests.
The second floor opens up with a spacious design to a large kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and custom quartz countertops. Indulge in the large bedrooms or relax on your private balcony overlooking the scenic courtyard. The unit is centrally located near the clubhouse with a fitness center, swimming pools, cabanas, and BBQ areas.

* Located across the Warm Springs Bart Station
* Close to Union Landing Shopping Center
* Easy freeway access to HWY680 & 880
* Close to many high-tech companies, including Tesla, Lam Research, and Cisco
* Hotel-style pool, gym, lounge, and clubhouse

https://www.metrocrossing.com/amenities#view=desktop-gallery,1

* First floor in-law unit with kitchenet
* Master bedroom with walk-in closet
* Quartz countertop
* Stainless steel appliances
* Custom finished kitchen cabinets
* Washer/Dryer
* Recessed lighting throughout
* Smart Home hookup
* Upgraded wood and tile floorings
* Private balcony with outdoor fireplace
* 2-car garage with 220V electric car outlet

Lease Term: 12 months with extended lease options
Security Deposit: $6000.00
FICO: 700+
Income: 3 times of rent
Application & Credit Check fee: $3ilities: Tenant Pays ALL

Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 have any available units?
45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 have?
Some of 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 offers parking.
Does 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 has a pool.
Does 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
