All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 43354 Banda Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
43354 Banda Terrace
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

43354 Banda Terrace

43354 Banda Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

43354 Banda Terrace, Fremont, CA 94539
Cameron Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Town home in Mission area Fremont - Elegant Town home with mountain view & mission attendance area! Open bright floor plan. Updated kitchen with quartz counter tops. Living area and Master Bedroom give way to patio space with view. Call 510-736-5965 to schedule a time to view.

FEATURES:

*Two Balconies - One Private off Master
*Mountain View
*Downstairs Laundry Room
*Attached 2-Car Garage
*Community Pool
*Master Suite w/ Double Vanity, Balcony, Closet Space
*Close to Schools (Mission), Parks, 880 Freeway

(RLNE5910111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43354 Banda Terrace have any available units?
43354 Banda Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 43354 Banda Terrace have?
Some of 43354 Banda Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43354 Banda Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
43354 Banda Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43354 Banda Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 43354 Banda Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 43354 Banda Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 43354 Banda Terrace offers parking.
Does 43354 Banda Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43354 Banda Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43354 Banda Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 43354 Banda Terrace has a pool.
Does 43354 Banda Terrace have accessible units?
No, 43354 Banda Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 43354 Banda Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 43354 Banda Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Terra Fremont
1440 Mowry Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Sycamore Commons
38655 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94536
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn
Fremont, CA 94538

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments under $2,800Fremont Apartments with Pools
Fremont Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
Cherry GuardinoGlenmoorParkmont
SundaleArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley