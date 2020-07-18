43354 Banda Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Town home in Mission area Fremont - Elegant Town home with mountain view & mission attendance area! Open bright floor plan. Updated kitchen with quartz counter tops. Living area and Master Bedroom give way to patio space with view. Call 510-736-5965 to schedule a time to view.



FEATURES:



*Two Balconies - One Private off Master

*Mountain View

*Downstairs Laundry Room

*Attached 2-Car Garage

*Community Pool

*Master Suite w/ Double Vanity, Balcony, Closet Space

*Close to Schools (Mission), Parks, 880 Freeway



