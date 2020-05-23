All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:51 AM

42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539

42871 Via Oporto · (408) 899-8853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all

Location

42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA 94539
Mission San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e8492ae05e7f42810a0ff2b 2 Bed/2 Bath Home in Mission San Jose Area of Fremont - Charming 2 Bed/2 Bath Home in Mission San Jose Area of Fremont.COMPLETELY REMODELED!

*Cable Ready
*Outdoor Patio
*Community Pool
*2 Parking Spaces
*Modern Light Fixtures
*Lots of Natural Lighting
*Laundry room with Washer & Dryer
*Updated white cabinets and closets throughout
*NEW FLOORING! NEW PAINT! NEW APPLIANCES!

Located in Mission San Jose School District.This property has close access to Freeways 680 & 238, Perfect for commuters! Warm Springs Bart also located near by.This home is conveniently just a short distance from Ohlone College, Mission peak Trails and Warm Springs Plaza!

Come and check out this extraordinary property and make it your home!

1 Year Lease minimum

Qualifications: 650+ credit score from anyone 18+ living in the unit, a combined gross household income that triples the rental price, and we do check prior rental history.

Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website.

To view the property, contact is below:

Sarah Garcia
Best Property Management Inc.
Residential Sales & Property Management
106 office
BRE#02106907

Rental Terms
Rent: $2600
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2700
Available Now

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5677077)

(RLNE5685447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have any available units?
42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have?
Some of 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 currently offering any rent specials?
42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 pet-friendly?
No, 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 offer parking?
Yes, 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 does offer parking.
Does 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have a pool?
Yes, 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 has a pool.
Does 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have accessible units?
No, 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 does not have accessible units.
Does 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have units with dishwashers?
No, 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common
Fremont, CA 94536
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr
Fremont, CA 94538
Sycamore Commons
38655 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94536
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter
Fremont, CA 94536
Aya
45147 Lopes Road
Fremont, CA 94538

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity