42871 Via Oporto, Fremont, CA, US, 94539

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e8492ae05e7f42810a0ff2b 2 Bed/2 Bath Home in Mission San Jose Area of Fremont - Charming 2 Bed/2 Bath Home in Mission San Jose Area of Fremont.COMPLETELY REMODELED!



*Cable Ready

*Outdoor Patio

*Community Pool

*2 Parking Spaces

*Modern Light Fixtures

*Lots of Natural Lighting

*Laundry room with Washer & Dryer

*Updated white cabinets and closets throughout

*NEW FLOORING! NEW PAINT! NEW APPLIANCES!



Located in Mission San Jose School District.This property has close access to Freeways 680 & 238, Perfect for commuters! Warm Springs Bart also located near by.This home is conveniently just a short distance from Ohlone College, Mission peak Trails and Warm Springs Plaza!



Come and check out this extraordinary property and make it your home!



1 Year Lease minimum



Qualifications: 650+ credit score from anyone 18+ living in the unit, a combined gross household income that triples the rental price, and we do check prior rental history.



Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website.



To view the property, contact is below:



Sarah Garcia

Best Property Management Inc.

Residential Sales & Property Management

106 office

BRE#02106907



Rental Terms

Rent: $2600

Application Fee: $35

Security Deposit: $2700

Available Now



No Pets Allowed



