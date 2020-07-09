38780 Tyson Ln 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Fremont Renting 1Bed1Bath Near Bart - Property Id: 4173



Lovely remodeled spacious 1 bedroom. Near Bart and shopping. First floor with balcony. Granite kitchen. Lovely cabinetry. New wall to wall carpeting. Fresh interior painting. Interior laundry. A very nice open floor plan. Gated Community.

Sqft : 870

Parkmount School District

Walkable to Bart

Rent: $2300/Month

Note : Water and Trash bill Separate



Apartment Amenities

======

Upgraded Carpeting

Disposal

Large Closets

Assigned Gated Parking space

All electric kitchen with energy saving dishwasher, self-cleaning oven and frost-free refrigerator

Digital/Cable TV Ready

Dishwasher

Each home pre-wired for four telephone/data lines and Comcast Cable TV

Frost-Free Refrigerator

Full Size Washers and Dryers

Hard Wired Smoke Detectors and

Private Patio or Deck with Locking Storage

Wood Burning Fireplaces

