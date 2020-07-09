38780 Tyson Ln 102

Amenities
Fremont Renting 1Bed1Bath Near Bart - Property Id: 4173
Lovely remodeled spacious 1 bedroom. Near Bart and shopping. First floor with balcony. Granite kitchen. Lovely cabinetry. New wall to wall carpeting. Fresh interior painting. Interior laundry. A very nice open floor plan. Gated Community.
Sqft : 870
Parkmount School District
Walkable to Bart
Rent: $2300/Month
Note : Water and Trash bill Separate
Apartment Amenities
======
Upgraded Carpeting
Disposal
Large Closets
Assigned Gated Parking space
All electric kitchen with energy saving dishwasher, self-cleaning oven and frost-free refrigerator
Digital/Cable TV Ready
Dishwasher
Each home pre-wired for four telephone/data lines and Comcast Cable TV
Frost-Free Refrigerator
Full Size Washers and Dryers
Hard Wired Smoke Detectors and
Private Patio or Deck with Locking Storage
Wood Burning Fireplaces
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/4173
Property Id 4173
(RLNE5883198)