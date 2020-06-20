All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

38330 Granville Drive

38330 Granville Drive · (510) 538-8789
Location

38330 Granville Drive, Fremont, CA 94536
Glenmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 38330 Granville Drive · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nor Cal Realty, Inc - 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage - Coming Soon.
Huge 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage in the Glenmoor Garden Community.
Fresh paint through out.
Fully equipped kitchen with beautiful granite kitchen counters.
Large living room, family room, dining room and HUGE bonus room.
Large bedrooms with lots of closet space.
Beautiful yards and comes with gardening service.
Great location, nice neighborhood, walk to school.

Nor Cal Realty, Inc.
22744 Main St
Hayward, CA 94541
www.norcalrealty.us
(510) 538-8789 - Phone
(510) 538-8799 - Fax

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38330 Granville Drive have any available units?
38330 Granville Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
Is 38330 Granville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
38330 Granville Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38330 Granville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 38330 Granville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 38330 Granville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 38330 Granville Drive does offer parking.
Does 38330 Granville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38330 Granville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38330 Granville Drive have a pool?
No, 38330 Granville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 38330 Granville Drive have accessible units?
No, 38330 Granville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 38330 Granville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 38330 Granville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38330 Granville Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 38330 Granville Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
