Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Townhouse in Great Location in Fremont - Property Id: 307799



Townhouse in the heart of Fremont in a quiet and family neighborhood

Walking Distance to Washington High, Centerville JR High, and Parkmont Elementary.

Very Clean and Fully Remodeled with brand new windows and sliding door.

Two Cars Garage with Remote

Patio with Storage Shed

Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, and Microwave Available

** No Pets **

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/38062-buxton-cmn-fremont-ca/307799

No Pets Allowed



