38062 Buxton Cmn
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

38062 Buxton Cmn

38062 Buxton Common · (510) 468-0561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38062 Buxton Common, Fremont, CA 94536
Centerville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $3450 · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhouse in Great Location in Fremont - Property Id: 307799

Townhouse in the heart of Fremont in a quiet and family neighborhood
Walking Distance to Washington High, Centerville JR High, and Parkmont Elementary.
Very Clean and Fully Remodeled with brand new windows and sliding door.
Two Cars Garage with Remote
Patio with Storage Shed
Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, and Microwave Available
** No Pets **
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/38062-buxton-cmn-fremont-ca/307799
Property Id 307799

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38062 Buxton Cmn have any available units?
38062 Buxton Cmn has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 38062 Buxton Cmn have?
Some of 38062 Buxton Cmn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38062 Buxton Cmn currently offering any rent specials?
38062 Buxton Cmn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38062 Buxton Cmn pet-friendly?
No, 38062 Buxton Cmn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 38062 Buxton Cmn offer parking?
Yes, 38062 Buxton Cmn offers parking.
Does 38062 Buxton Cmn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38062 Buxton Cmn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38062 Buxton Cmn have a pool?
No, 38062 Buxton Cmn does not have a pool.
Does 38062 Buxton Cmn have accessible units?
No, 38062 Buxton Cmn does not have accessible units.
Does 38062 Buxton Cmn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38062 Buxton Cmn has units with dishwashers.
