3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5f04a8d5459db81d2afc3839 Completely Remodeled in 2017, Bathrooms, Kitchen, Windows, Garage door, Modern Appliances and many more. Gorgeous and spacious property situated in North Fremont, near popular schools, shops, FWY 880, and Dumbarton bridge. Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and gas-burning stove. Four spacious bedrooms with two and a half baths. Functional layout and low maintenance backyard ideal for relaxation and entertainment. Large attached two-car garage with shelving, and a large community pool. This property is within minutes of employment centers in Fremont area and also in Peninsula, Silicon Valley, and Oakland. You can have almost everything you want in this fine home. All you have to do is to call for viewing. You will fall in love with this home. One Year Lease. No Smoking.



Owner pays the HOA



(RLNE5936633)