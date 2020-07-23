All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555

3788 Harlequin Terrace · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Northgate
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

3788 Harlequin Terrace, Fremont, CA 94555
Northgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4.0 Bedroom, 3.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5f04a8d5459db81d2afc3839 Completely Remodeled in 2017, Bathrooms, Kitchen, Windows, Garage door, Modern Appliances and many more. Gorgeous and spacious property situated in North Fremont, near popular schools, shops, FWY 880, and Dumbarton bridge. Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and gas-burning stove. Four spacious bedrooms with two and a half baths. Functional layout and low maintenance backyard ideal for relaxation and entertainment. Large attached two-car garage with shelving, and a large community pool. This property is within minutes of employment centers in Fremont area and also in Peninsula, Silicon Valley, and Oakland. You can have almost everything you want in this fine home. All you have to do is to call for viewing. You will fall in love with this home. One Year Lease. No Smoking.

Owner pays the HOA

(RLNE5936633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 have any available units?
3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 have?
Some of 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 currently offering any rent specials?
3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 pet-friendly?
No, 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 offer parking?
Yes, 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 offers parking.
Does 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 have a pool?
Yes, 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 has a pool.
Does 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 have accessible units?
No, 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3788 Harlequin Ter, Fremont, CA 94555?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Logan Park
38200 Logan Dr
Fremont, CA 94536
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir
Fremont, CA 94536
Suburbian Gardens
3750 Tamayo St
Fremont, CA 94536
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94555
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave
Fremont, CA 94536

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFremont 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fremont Apartments under $2,800Fremont Apartments with Pools
Fremont Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
Cherry GuardinoGlenmoorParkmont
SundaleArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity