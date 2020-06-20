All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

37854 Argyle Rd A

37854 Argyle Road · (925) 382-1090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37854 Argyle Road, Fremont, CA 94536
Glenmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 971 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Updated Duplex for Rent! - Property Id: 289916

Beautiful bright and open floor plan with lots of storage and room to accommodate any lifestyle. This duplex features a very large living room with carpet leading to an open eat-in kitchen and dinning area, one car attached garage with automatic roll up garage door, laundry area in garage with washer and dryer included. Two large bedrooms and one full bath all updated and all located on a single story level. Located in the very desirable Glenmoor School District and walking distance to downtown Fremont featuring the best restaurants , shopping centers and local activities. Close to major freeways, hospitals, shopping centers and etc. super clean unit located in a great neighborhood. Please contact Daniel at 925-382-1090 or at Leyva@InteroRealEstate.com with any questions. No pets, no smoking or section 8 accepted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289916
Property Id 289916

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37854 Argyle Rd A have any available units?
37854 Argyle Rd A has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 37854 Argyle Rd A have?
Some of 37854 Argyle Rd A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37854 Argyle Rd A currently offering any rent specials?
37854 Argyle Rd A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37854 Argyle Rd A pet-friendly?
No, 37854 Argyle Rd A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 37854 Argyle Rd A offer parking?
Yes, 37854 Argyle Rd A does offer parking.
Does 37854 Argyle Rd A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37854 Argyle Rd A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37854 Argyle Rd A have a pool?
No, 37854 Argyle Rd A does not have a pool.
Does 37854 Argyle Rd A have accessible units?
No, 37854 Argyle Rd A does not have accessible units.
Does 37854 Argyle Rd A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37854 Argyle Rd A has units with dishwashers.
