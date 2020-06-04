3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Move in Ready 2BR / 2BA Unit in Alta Mar Villas (Fremont) - This is a spacious 2 bed/ 2 bath apartment located on the third floor. The bedrooms have plenty of space, easily accommodating up to a king size bed, and large walk-in closets. The living room features a decorative fireplace and glass sliding doors that open to a small private balcony. In unit washer and dryer and one car parking space included in the underground garage.



Alta Mar Villas:

You will love the range of amenities this community has to offer: Pool, lush greenbelt, a fitness center, and clubhouse. Alta Mar Villas are conveniently located within blocks of shopping centers, restaurants and parks. Easy access to 680 & 880 for an easy commute to anywhere in the bay area.



RENTAL TERMS

Renters insurance is required. No pets. No smoking. HOA move-in fees covered by tenants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875749)