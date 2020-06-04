All apartments in Fremont
3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341
3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341

3695 Stevenson Boulevard · (415) 900-9902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3695 Stevenson Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94538
Central-Downtown Fremont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3695 Stevenson Blvd · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Move in Ready 2BR / 2BA Unit in Alta Mar Villas (Fremont) - This is a spacious 2 bed/ 2 bath apartment located on the third floor. The bedrooms have plenty of space, easily accommodating up to a king size bed, and large walk-in closets. The living room features a decorative fireplace and glass sliding doors that open to a small private balcony. In unit washer and dryer and one car parking space included in the underground garage.

Alta Mar Villas:
You will love the range of amenities this community has to offer: Pool, lush greenbelt, a fitness center, and clubhouse. Alta Mar Villas are conveniently located within blocks of shopping centers, restaurants and parks. Easy access to 680 & 880 for an easy commute to anywhere in the bay area.

RENTAL TERMS
Renters insurance is required. No pets. No smoking. HOA move-in fees covered by tenants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 have any available units?
3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 have?
Some of 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 currently offering any rent specials?
3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 pet-friendly?
No, 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 offer parking?
Yes, 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 offers parking.
Does 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 have a pool?
Yes, 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 has a pool.
Does 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 have accessible units?
No, 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 does not have accessible units.
Does 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341 does not have units with dishwashers.
