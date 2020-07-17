36001 Cabrillo Dr.

Amenities

Fremont-single story 3 BR, 2 BA attached 2 car garage-Close to Freeway 880 and 84 - Rent: $3575.00 -

3 Bed / 2 BA -

SF:.1148 -

Garage: 2 car attached garage -

House -

Year Built:1957 -

Available: 07/15/2020 -

Security Deposit: $5362.50 -

Pets: Small dog 10lbs -

Refrigerator: No -

Washer / Dryer: Hookups only -

A/C: Yes -

Smoking: No –



Contact Hector Vega at (925) 660-5800 for showing times and information.

Lic. #01937991 Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. - BRE #01270957



Very nicely appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with many upgrades and amenities. Near by Patterson & Cabrillo Elementary schools. Minutes to 880, 84 & public transportation. Close to shopping, Patterson Park, BART and regional recreational facilities.



To see additional photos / information and other listings go to the following website:

pleasantonmanagement.com



(RLNE5880153)