Fremont, CA
36001 Cabrillo Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

36001 Cabrillo Dr.

36001 Cabrillo Drive · (925) 660-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36001 Cabrillo Drive, Fremont, CA 94536
Cabrillo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 36001 Cabrillo Dr. · Avail. now

$3,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fremont-single story 3 BR, 2 BA attached 2 car garage-Close to Freeway 880 and 84 - Rent: $3575.00 -
3 Bed / 2 BA -
SF:.1148 -
Garage: 2 car attached garage -
House -
Year Built:1957 -
Available: 07/15/2020 -
Security Deposit: $5362.50 -
Pets: Small dog 10lbs -
Refrigerator: No -
Washer / Dryer: Hookups only -
A/C: Yes -
Smoking: No –

Contact Hector Vega at (925) 660-5800 for showing times and information.
Lic. #01937991 Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. - BRE #01270957

Very nicely appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with many upgrades and amenities. Near by Patterson & Cabrillo Elementary schools. Minutes to 880, 84 & public transportation. Close to shopping, Patterson Park, BART and regional recreational facilities.

To see additional photos / information and other listings go to the following website:
pleasantonmanagement.com

(RLNE5880153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36001 Cabrillo Dr. have any available units?
36001 Cabrillo Dr. has a unit available for $3,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 36001 Cabrillo Dr. have?
Some of 36001 Cabrillo Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36001 Cabrillo Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
36001 Cabrillo Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36001 Cabrillo Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 36001 Cabrillo Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 36001 Cabrillo Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 36001 Cabrillo Dr. offers parking.
Does 36001 Cabrillo Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36001 Cabrillo Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36001 Cabrillo Dr. have a pool?
No, 36001 Cabrillo Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 36001 Cabrillo Dr. have accessible units?
No, 36001 Cabrillo Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 36001 Cabrillo Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 36001 Cabrillo Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
