3475 Deerwood Terrace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool guest parking

Charming and Spacious 2Bed 1Bath Condo in Central Fremont available for Rent immediately. . .. . .



Please call 510 928 4823 if needed for private viewing!

Located at 3475 Deerwood Ter APT 204 , Fremont, CA 94536

For only $2,500/month



SOME DETAILS

Year Built: 1986

Living Area : 936 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Baths

GATED COMMUNITY

Heating / Cooling : Yes

Best Part - Big Walking Closet!

Parking: 1 assigned Carport. Ample Guest Parking

Pool: Swimming Pool

Lease Duration: Minimum 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $2,500

Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK

Laundry: In Unit

Floor: Upper Level. 2nd Floor

Property Type: Condo

Location : Close to Fremont BART, Whole Foods, Washington Hospital, Centerville Park & Community Center

Schools : Oliveira Elementary, Thornton Junior High, American High



Waiting for you!

LEASE TERMS

Heating : Yes

Cooling : Portable AC will be provided if needed

Minimum 1 Year Lease with 1 Month Deposit.

Utilities : Water, Gas and Trash = $100/month . Electricity is separate and Renters direct responsibility.

Pets Fees (if any) : $50/month/Pet fee

Need to have 680+ Credit Score and Strong credit History.

Subject to Credit and Background Check clearance.