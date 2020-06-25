3475 Deerwood Terrace

Amenities
Charming and Spacious 2Bed 1Bath Condo in Central Fremont available for Rent immediately. . .. . .
Please call 510 928 4823 if needed for private viewing!
Located at 3475 Deerwood Ter APT 204 , Fremont, CA 94536
For only $2,500/month
SOME DETAILS
=============
Year Built: 1986
Living Area : 936 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Baths
GATED COMMUNITY
Heating / Cooling : Yes
Best Part - Big Walking Closet!
Parking: 1 assigned Carport. Ample Guest Parking
Pool: Swimming Pool
Lease Duration: Minimum 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,500
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Floor: Upper Level. 2nd Floor
Property Type: Condo
Location : Close to Fremont BART, Whole Foods, Washington Hospital, Centerville Park & Community Center
Schools : Oliveira Elementary, Thornton Junior High, American High
Waiting for you!
LEASE TERMS
============
Heating : Yes
Cooling : Portable AC will be provided if needed
Minimum 1 Year Lease with 1 Month Deposit.
Utilities : Water, Gas and Trash = $100/month . Electricity is separate and Renters direct responsibility.
Pets Fees (if any) : $50/month/Pet fee
Need to have 680+ Credit Score and Strong credit History.
Subject to Credit and Background Check clearance.