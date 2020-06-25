All apartments in Fremont
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3475 Deerwood Terrace, Fremont, CA 94536
Centerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Charming and Spacious 2Bed 1Bath Condo in Central Fremont available for Rent immediately. . .. . .

Please call 510 928 4823 if needed for private viewing!
Located at 3475 Deerwood Ter APT 204 , Fremont, CA 94536
For only $2,500/month

SOME DETAILS
=============
Year Built: 1986
Living Area : 936 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Baths
GATED COMMUNITY
Heating / Cooling : Yes
Best Part - Big Walking Closet!
Parking: 1 assigned Carport. Ample Guest Parking
Pool: Swimming Pool
Lease Duration: Minimum 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,500
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Floor: Upper Level. 2nd Floor
Property Type: Condo
Location : Close to Fremont BART, Whole Foods, Washington Hospital, Centerville Park & Community Center
Schools : Oliveira Elementary, Thornton Junior High, American High

Waiting for you!
LEASE TERMS
============
Heating : Yes
Cooling : Portable AC will be provided if needed
Minimum 1 Year Lease with 1 Month Deposit.
Utilities : Water, Gas and Trash = $100/month . Electricity is separate and Renters direct responsibility.
Pets Fees (if any) : $50/month/Pet fee
Need to have 680+ Credit Score and Strong credit History.
Subject to Credit and Background Check clearance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

