Fremont, CA
1433 Harrington St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1433 Harrington St

1433 Harrington Street · (408) 917-0430
Fremont
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments under $2,800
Location

1433 Harrington Street, Fremont, CA 94539
Mission Valley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3750 · Avail. now

$3,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Move in before May 15 and avail of $300 move in discount.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family mission ranch home property rental in the desirable and quiet Mission San Jose School neighborhood in Fremont. Close to shopping and commuting. Walking distance (within 1 mile) to all 3 Mission schools: Joshua Chadbourne Elementary School (K-6), John Hopkins Junior High (7-8), and Mission San Jose High School (9-12).

The rustic and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, ceiling fans, and brick fireplace and an inside Bar-B-Q. Carpet in the family room and bedrooms fresh paint throughout. Wood paneling in the kitchen and dining area. The updated kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven, stovetop, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The airy and bright bedrooms are great for getting a good night’s sleep. Updated bathrooms with lots of cabinets with granite countertops. Provided with a washer and dryer in the garage. New A/C and ducts controlled by NEST. The exterior features a long driveway, porch and a large covered patio for dining outdoors. Lots of fruit trees and vegetable patches. House has an available Jacuzzi Room in the backyard.

Tenants are responsible for utilities (water, garbage, gas and electricity) and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=D9ob7wE996R

(RLNE5770416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Harrington St have any available units?
1433 Harrington St has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 Harrington St have?
Some of 1433 Harrington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Harrington St currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Harrington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Harrington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 Harrington St is pet friendly.
Does 1433 Harrington St offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Harrington St does offer parking.
Does 1433 Harrington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 Harrington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Harrington St have a pool?
No, 1433 Harrington St does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Harrington St have accessible units?
No, 1433 Harrington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Harrington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 Harrington St has units with dishwashers.
