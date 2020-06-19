1433 Harrington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Move in before May 15 and avail of $300 move in discount.



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Pretty, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family mission ranch home property rental in the desirable and quiet Mission San Jose School neighborhood in Fremont. Close to shopping and commuting. Walking distance (within 1 mile) to all 3 Mission schools: Joshua Chadbourne Elementary School (K-6), John Hopkins Junior High (7-8), and Mission San Jose High School (9-12).



The rustic and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, ceiling fans, and brick fireplace and an inside Bar-B-Q. Carpet in the family room and bedrooms fresh paint throughout. Wood paneling in the kitchen and dining area. The updated kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven, stovetop, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The airy and bright bedrooms are great for getting a good night’s sleep. Updated bathrooms with lots of cabinets with granite countertops. Provided with a washer and dryer in the garage. New A/C and ducts controlled by NEST. The exterior features a long driveway, porch and a large covered patio for dining outdoors. Lots of fruit trees and vegetable patches. House has an available Jacuzzi Room in the backyard.



Tenants are responsible for utilities (water, garbage, gas and electricity) and landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=D9ob7wE996R



(RLNE5770416)