Last updated March 16 2020 at 9:34 PM

9651 Rindge Circle

Location

9651 Rindge Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful undated pool home on a Cul-De-Sac lot. Recent upgrades made inside and outside. Nice 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace and family room looking out to a beautiful pool view. Updated Pool with large patio area. Landscaped with gardener and pool man included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9651 Rindge Circle have any available units?
9651 Rindge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 9651 Rindge Circle have?
Some of 9651 Rindge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9651 Rindge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9651 Rindge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9651 Rindge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9651 Rindge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 9651 Rindge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9651 Rindge Circle offers parking.
Does 9651 Rindge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9651 Rindge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9651 Rindge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9651 Rindge Circle has a pool.
Does 9651 Rindge Circle have accessible units?
No, 9651 Rindge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9651 Rindge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9651 Rindge Circle has units with dishwashers.
