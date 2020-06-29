9651 Rindge Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Fountain Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Beautiful undated pool home on a Cul-De-Sac lot. Recent upgrades made inside and outside. Nice 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace and family room looking out to a beautiful pool view. Updated Pool with large patio area. Landscaped with gardener and pool man included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9651 Rindge Circle have any available units?
9651 Rindge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.