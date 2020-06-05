All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

9642 Raven Circle

9642 Raven Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9642 Raven Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9642 Raven Circle have any available units?
9642 Raven Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
Is 9642 Raven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9642 Raven Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9642 Raven Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9642 Raven Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 9642 Raven Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9642 Raven Circle offers parking.
Does 9642 Raven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9642 Raven Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9642 Raven Circle have a pool?
No, 9642 Raven Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9642 Raven Circle have accessible units?
No, 9642 Raven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9642 Raven Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9642 Raven Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9642 Raven Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9642 Raven Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
