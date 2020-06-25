9197 Mcbride River Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Fountain Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
Clean, freshly painted new carpet 2 years ago. Two story home in Award Tract. Living room, dining room, family room with fireplace. Eating area in kitchen. Vaulted ceilings. 1 year new stovetop. Counters refinished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9197 Mcbride River Avenue have any available units?
9197 Mcbride River Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.