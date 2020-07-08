All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 9042 Mint Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
9042 Mint Ave
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:57 PM

9042 Mint Ave

9042 Mint Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9042 Mint Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully upgraded 5 beds, 4 baths house in Fountain Valley with a large 8,400 sq ft lot! Large, open living space connecting to the kitchen and living room. 3 car garage with additional parking for RVs and plenty of street parking. The living room is spacious and open with custom stacked stoned fireplace, leading up into the gourmet kitchen and formal dining area with wonderful greenery view into the backyard. One full bedroom downstairs, two master suites with fully upgraded bathrooms . Professionally landscaped backyard includes built-in BBQ island with granite countertop, fire pit, and lots of green plants, and an avocado tree. Enjoy this entertainment backyard with NO overhead wires! This house is located in a great school district, walking distance to the middle school; close to freeway access, shopping, dining and just a short drive to Huntington Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9042 Mint Ave have any available units?
9042 Mint Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 9042 Mint Ave have?
Some of 9042 Mint Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9042 Mint Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9042 Mint Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9042 Mint Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9042 Mint Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 9042 Mint Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9042 Mint Ave offers parking.
Does 9042 Mint Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9042 Mint Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9042 Mint Ave have a pool?
No, 9042 Mint Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9042 Mint Ave have accessible units?
No, 9042 Mint Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9042 Mint Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9042 Mint Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with BalconyFountain Valley Apartments with Parking
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine