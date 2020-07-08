9042 Mint Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully upgraded 5 beds, 4 baths house in Fountain Valley with a large 8,400 sq ft lot! Large, open living space connecting to the kitchen and living room. 3 car garage with additional parking for RVs and plenty of street parking. The living room is spacious and open with custom stacked stoned fireplace, leading up into the gourmet kitchen and formal dining area with wonderful greenery view into the backyard. One full bedroom downstairs, two master suites with fully upgraded bathrooms . Professionally landscaped backyard includes built-in BBQ island with granite countertop, fire pit, and lots of green plants, and an avocado tree. Enjoy this entertainment backyard with NO overhead wires! This house is located in a great school district, walking distance to the middle school; close to freeway access, shopping, dining and just a short drive to Huntington Beach.