8569 TRINITY RIVER CIRCLE

Prestigious Greenbrook Estate: 7 Bedroom 3 Bath Home - Prestigious Greenbrook Estate: 7 Bedroom 3 Bath Home On Cul-De-Sac, Kitchen With Extended Bar Island, Granite Counter Tops, New Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, Step Down Living Room With Brick Fireplace, Breakfast Nook, New Wood And Tile Floors Throughout, New Windows Throughout With Plantation Shutters, Vaulted Ceilings, Large Family Room Overlooking Back Yard, 4 Bedrooms Downstairs Including Master Bedroom, 3 Bedrooms Upstairs, Attic Space, Roman Tub, Mirror Closet Doors, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Laundry Hook-Ups, Yard With Fruit Trees, Gardener Included, Community Club House, Pool And Spa, Near Courreges Park And Courreges Elementary School.



PET: NO



www.orangecountypropertymanagement.com / 714-840-1700



