Last updated June 11 2020

18838 Deodar Street

18838 Deodar Street · No Longer Available
Location

18838 Deodar Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
18838 Deodar Street Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Turn-Key Single Story Home - 4 bedrooms 2 baths with attached 2 car garage with direct access into the home. Includes Air Conditioning, beautifully landscaped private back yard with patio off the master bedroom. Ceiling fans in master, kitchen/dining room and living room. Gas fireplace. Washer & dryer connections. Gas BBQ. Deep soaking tub. Garage includes 20" deep storage unit/pantry. Great neighborhood close to schools & shopping.

(RLNE5845854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18838 Deodar Street have any available units?
18838 Deodar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 18838 Deodar Street have?
Some of 18838 Deodar Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18838 Deodar Street currently offering any rent specials?
18838 Deodar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18838 Deodar Street pet-friendly?
No, 18838 Deodar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 18838 Deodar Street offer parking?
Yes, 18838 Deodar Street does offer parking.
Does 18838 Deodar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18838 Deodar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18838 Deodar Street have a pool?
No, 18838 Deodar Street does not have a pool.
Does 18838 Deodar Street have accessible units?
No, 18838 Deodar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18838 Deodar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18838 Deodar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
