Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM
18385 Santa Yolanda Cir
18385 Santa Yolanda Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
18385 Santa Yolanda Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Big Home - 5 bedroom
4 bathroom
2902 sqft
6300 sqft lot
new kitchen countertops
new flooring
big bonus room
community pool
close to parks
great schools
(RLNE5269668)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir have any available units?
18385 Santa Yolanda Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fountain Valley, CA
.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fountain Valley Rent Report
.
Is 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir currently offering any rent specials?
18385 Santa Yolanda Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir pet-friendly?
No, 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley
.
Does 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir offer parking?
No, 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir does not offer parking.
Does 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir have a pool?
Yes, 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir has a pool.
Does 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir have accessible units?
No, 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 18385 Santa Yolanda Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
