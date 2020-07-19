18084 Yosemite Court, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Fountain Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located end unit at Tiburon - lends for privacy. Third bedroom is open to Living room and currently used as office. Very comfortable home. Dining room opens to covered patio and easy access to garage from rear entrance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18084 Yosemite Court have any available units?
18084 Yosemite Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.