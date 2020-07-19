All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated January 27 2020 at 1:17 AM

18084 Yosemite Court

Location

18084 Yosemite Court, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located end unit at Tiburon - lends for privacy. Third bedroom is open to Living room and currently used as office. Very comfortable home. Dining room opens to covered patio and easy access to garage from rear entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18084 Yosemite Court have any available units?
18084 Yosemite Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
Is 18084 Yosemite Court currently offering any rent specials?
18084 Yosemite Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18084 Yosemite Court pet-friendly?
No, 18084 Yosemite Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 18084 Yosemite Court offer parking?
Yes, 18084 Yosemite Court offers parking.
Does 18084 Yosemite Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18084 Yosemite Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18084 Yosemite Court have a pool?
No, 18084 Yosemite Court does not have a pool.
Does 18084 Yosemite Court have accessible units?
No, 18084 Yosemite Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18084 Yosemite Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 18084 Yosemite Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18084 Yosemite Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 18084 Yosemite Court does not have units with air conditioning.
