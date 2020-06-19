17698 Oak St

Amenities
4Bed+Bonus+3 Bath House - Property Id: 272467
Excellent location and walking distance to Fountain Valley high school, Fulton middle school, and Tamura elementary school. It's a 2-story house in quiet neighborhood with 4 bedrooms, 1 bonus, & 3 bathrooms. New interior painting, recess lighting, kitchen island with granite countertop, central air & heating, mature fruit trees, backyard with patio cover.
Ready for move-in May 1, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272467
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5853902)