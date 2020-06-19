All apartments in Fountain Valley
17698 Oak St
17698 Oak St

17698 Oak Street · (714) 655-1434
Location

17698 Oak Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $4000 · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2217 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4Bed+Bonus+3 Bath House - Property Id: 272467

Excellent location and walking distance to Fountain Valley high school, Fulton middle school, and Tamura elementary school. It's a 2-story house in quiet neighborhood with 4 bedrooms, 1 bonus, & 3 bathrooms. New interior painting, recess lighting, kitchen island with granite countertop, central air & heating, mature fruit trees, backyard with patio cover.

Ready for move-in May 1, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272467
Property Id 272467

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17698 Oak St have any available units?
17698 Oak St has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 17698 Oak St have?
Some of 17698 Oak St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17698 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
17698 Oak St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17698 Oak St pet-friendly?
No, 17698 Oak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 17698 Oak St offer parking?
No, 17698 Oak St does not offer parking.
Does 17698 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17698 Oak St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17698 Oak St have a pool?
No, 17698 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 17698 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 17698 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 17698 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17698 Oak St has units with dishwashers.
