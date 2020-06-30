All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:39 AM

17697 Walnut Street

17697 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

17697 Walnut Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Entire interior painted and New flooring in Kitchen, Dining and Living Room. Owner pays water, trash and gardening

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17697 Walnut Street have any available units?
17697 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
Is 17697 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
17697 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17697 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 17697 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 17697 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 17697 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 17697 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17697 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17697 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 17697 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 17697 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 17697 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17697 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17697 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17697 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17697 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
