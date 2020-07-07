17230 Newhope Street #302

Amenities

Spacious 1 Bedroom with Open Floor Plan - Available now is a comfortable 1bd/1ba 3rd floor condo (elevator access), with granite counter tops, washer/dryer included in the condo, plenty of parking for residents & guests, kitchen comes with stainless steel gas range oven, microwave, dishwasher, a lot of cabinet space in the kitchen, Central A/C & heating, and includes a membership to the Los Cab Sports Club.



Excellent community located within walking distance to the Mile Square Park, medical offices, F.V. hospital, restaurants, shopping centers, public transportation, and easy access to 405 Fwy.



Occupant is responsible for paying utilities Electricity, Gas, and Cable. Water & Trash are included with rental rate. Call today at (714) 241-7368 or visit our website @ www.LCREFS.com



** VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST **



***6 MONTH OR 1 YEAR LEASE TERM AVAILABLE***



*** STAGING ITEMS NOT INCLUDED***



No Dogs Allowed



