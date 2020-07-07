All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 17230 Newhope Street #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
17230 Newhope Street #302
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

17230 Newhope Street #302

17230 Newhope Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17230 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
Spacious 1 Bedroom with Open Floor Plan - Available now is a comfortable 1bd/1ba 3rd floor condo (elevator access), with granite counter tops, washer/dryer included in the condo, plenty of parking for residents & guests, kitchen comes with stainless steel gas range oven, microwave, dishwasher, a lot of cabinet space in the kitchen, Central A/C & heating, and includes a membership to the Los Cab Sports Club.

Excellent community located within walking distance to the Mile Square Park, medical offices, F.V. hospital, restaurants, shopping centers, public transportation, and easy access to 405 Fwy.

Occupant is responsible for paying utilities Electricity, Gas, and Cable. Water & Trash are included with rental rate. Call today at (714) 241-7368 or visit our website @ www.LCREFS.com

** VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST **

***6 MONTH OR 1 YEAR LEASE TERM AVAILABLE***

*** STAGING ITEMS NOT INCLUDED***

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5717017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17230 Newhope Street #302 have any available units?
17230 Newhope Street #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 17230 Newhope Street #302 have?
Some of 17230 Newhope Street #302's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17230 Newhope Street #302 currently offering any rent specials?
17230 Newhope Street #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17230 Newhope Street #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17230 Newhope Street #302 is pet friendly.
Does 17230 Newhope Street #302 offer parking?
Yes, 17230 Newhope Street #302 offers parking.
Does 17230 Newhope Street #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17230 Newhope Street #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17230 Newhope Street #302 have a pool?
No, 17230 Newhope Street #302 does not have a pool.
Does 17230 Newhope Street #302 have accessible units?
No, 17230 Newhope Street #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 17230 Newhope Street #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17230 Newhope Street #302 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with BalconyFountain Valley Apartments with Parking
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine