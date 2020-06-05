All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:07 AM

16664 Markham St

16664 Markham Street · No Longer Available
Location

16664 Markham Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please email or Text only.

NO BACKYARD ACCESS, ONLY 2 PATIOS on the sides.

*** This property will also share the backyard with another tenant who is living in a detached in-law suite. There is plenty of parking also since there is an RV parking on the side of the house. Both houses have separate meters so utilities are not shared. ***

This lovely single level 3 bed, 2 bath home features a NEW garage door, NEW interior paint, NEW exterior paint trim, NEW carpet, NEW bathroom sinks, dual pane windows and lots of natural light. The spacious living room features a beautiful fireplace; perfect for those cozy winter evenings! The beautifully updated eat-in kitchen includes a breakfast bar with sliding door access to the first of two patios. Perfect for entertaining! Direct access from the garage makes bringing in the groceries a breeze! Second bedroom with it’s beautiful French doors leading out to the second patio would make a wonderful home office. Center bath includes a skylight filling the room with natural light all day long. Walking distance to schools; close to Mile Square Park, Fountain Valley Recreation Center, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16664 Markham St have any available units?
16664 Markham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 16664 Markham St have?
Some of 16664 Markham St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16664 Markham St currently offering any rent specials?
16664 Markham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16664 Markham St pet-friendly?
No, 16664 Markham St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 16664 Markham St offer parking?
Yes, 16664 Markham St offers parking.
Does 16664 Markham St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16664 Markham St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16664 Markham St have a pool?
No, 16664 Markham St does not have a pool.
Does 16664 Markham St have accessible units?
No, 16664 Markham St does not have accessible units.
Does 16664 Markham St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16664 Markham St has units with dishwashers.

