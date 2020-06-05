16664 Markham St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Please email or Text only.



NO BACKYARD ACCESS, ONLY 2 PATIOS on the sides.



*** This property will also share the backyard with another tenant who is living in a detached in-law suite. There is plenty of parking also since there is an RV parking on the side of the house. Both houses have separate meters so utilities are not shared. ***



This lovely single level 3 bed, 2 bath home features a NEW garage door, NEW interior paint, NEW exterior paint trim, NEW carpet, NEW bathroom sinks, dual pane windows and lots of natural light. The spacious living room features a beautiful fireplace; perfect for those cozy winter evenings! The beautifully updated eat-in kitchen includes a breakfast bar with sliding door access to the first of two patios. Perfect for entertaining! Direct access from the garage makes bringing in the groceries a breeze! Second bedroom with it’s beautiful French doors leading out to the second patio would make a wonderful home office. Center bath includes a skylight filling the room with natural light all day long. Walking distance to schools; close to Mile Square Park, Fountain Valley Recreation Center, shopping and dining.