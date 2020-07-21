All apartments in Fountain Valley
Fountain Valley, CA
16041 Newhope Way
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

16041 Newhope Way

16041 Newhope Street · No Longer Available
Location

16041 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Gorgeous, small, gated community within the heart of Fountain Valley and Santa Ana area! This condo is located about 1/2 mile from beautiful Mile Square Park and lots of shopping as well as schools. This newer condo features ground floor living, kitchen and dining area and features all 3 bedrooms on the second floor. This home boasts a gorgeous, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and top of the line appliances as well as stylish grey laminate flooring, fresh paint throughout and a small patio for BBQ’s. The master bedroom is huge with a walk-in closet as well as an upgraded vanity area complete with granite counters. The two junior bedrooms have nice natural light and share a bathroom that also features dual sinks and a granite counter. There is a two-car attached garage for easy access as well as guest parking spaces in the community. Washer and dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16041 Newhope Way have any available units?
16041 Newhope Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 16041 Newhope Way have?
Some of 16041 Newhope Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16041 Newhope Way currently offering any rent specials?
16041 Newhope Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16041 Newhope Way pet-friendly?
No, 16041 Newhope Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 16041 Newhope Way offer parking?
Yes, 16041 Newhope Way offers parking.
Does 16041 Newhope Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16041 Newhope Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16041 Newhope Way have a pool?
No, 16041 Newhope Way does not have a pool.
Does 16041 Newhope Way have accessible units?
No, 16041 Newhope Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16041 Newhope Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16041 Newhope Way does not have units with dishwashers.
