16041 Newhope Way

Gorgeous, small, gated community within the heart of Fountain Valley and Santa Ana area! This condo is located about 1/2 mile from beautiful Mile Square Park and lots of shopping as well as schools. This newer condo features ground floor living, kitchen and dining area and features all 3 bedrooms on the second floor. This home boasts a gorgeous, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and top of the line appliances as well as stylish grey laminate flooring, fresh paint throughout and a small patio for BBQ’s. The master bedroom is huge with a walk-in closet as well as an upgraded vanity area complete with granite counters. The two junior bedrooms have nice natural light and share a bathroom that also features dual sinks and a granite counter. There is a two-car attached garage for easy access as well as guest parking spaces in the community. Washer and dryer included!